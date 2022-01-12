Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 655 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boit C F David bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 12,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $34.96 on Wednesday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.29 and a 52-week high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.57.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Macquarie decreased their price target on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Bakish acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shari Redstone bought 27,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.