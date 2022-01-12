JustInvest LLC Sells 4,134 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

JustInvest LLC lowered its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 46.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,134 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AME. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 154.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter worth $61,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on AME. Mizuho began coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research raised AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.10.

Shares of AME stock opened at $142.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.99. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.96 and a 12 month high of $148.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.05%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $208,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William D. Eginton sold 27,337 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total value of $3,822,259.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,602 shares of company stock worth $22,038,216. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.