Boston Private Wealth LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Boston Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 355.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period.

Shares of EMXC stock opened at $62.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.27. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 52-week low of $56.82 and a 52-week high of $63.74.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

