Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 500 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 10.5% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 380,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,060,000 after acquiring an additional 9,651 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 23.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 28,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $499,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total value of $260,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,514 shares of company stock valued at $14,165,222 over the last three months. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on TSN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

NYSE:TSN opened at $90.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.59 and a 1 year high of $91.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

