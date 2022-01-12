C&C Group (LON:CCR) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of C&C Group (LON:CCR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 290 ($3.94) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 292 ($3.96) price objective on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Get C&C Group alerts:

Shares of LON:CCR opened at GBX 234.80 ($3.19) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 235.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 237.99. C&C Group has a twelve month low of GBX 202.80 ($2.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 325.60 ($4.42). The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £922.50 million and a PE ratio of -14.67.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for C&C Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&C Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.