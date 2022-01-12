Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Stock Position in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 936,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,165 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.45% of DCP Midstream worth $26,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,287,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $162,281,000 after acquiring an additional 771,729 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc boosted its stake in DCP Midstream by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,935,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $151,464,000 after purchasing an additional 488,738 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in DCP Midstream by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,911,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,342,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DCP Midstream by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 2,870,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $88,079,000 after purchasing an additional 153,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in DCP Midstream by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,847,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,703,000 after purchasing an additional 70,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Truist Securities raised DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho raised DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.64.

Shares of DCP Midstream stock opened at $29.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.63 and a beta of 3.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. DCP Midstream, LP has a twelve month low of $19.01 and a twelve month high of $33.85.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP).

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.