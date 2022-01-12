Jennison Associates LLC Sells 396 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 135,389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $17,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 194.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CW opened at $139.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.33. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $103.55 and a twelve month high of $142.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $620.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

In related news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $1,396,896.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CW shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

