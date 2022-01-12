Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 850,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,555 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 4.15% of Mayville Engineering worth $15,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Mayville Engineering by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,335,000 after buying an additional 146,865 shares during the last quarter. 39.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mayville Engineering stock opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $303.69 million, a P/E ratio of 43.71 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.21.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $109.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.11 million. Mayville Engineering had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 3.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick D. Michels purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $170,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mayville Engineering from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

