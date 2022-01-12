Jennison Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 234,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,739,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCB. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 331.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 75.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 13,627 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 34.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the second quarter valued at about $824,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 9.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, Director Harvey Gutman sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $192,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MCB opened at $107.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.94. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $36.76 and a twelve month high of $111.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $46.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.95 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 13.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

