Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 20,214 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 41.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,214 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 15,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other news, Director Harry Disimone bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.21 per share, with a total value of $97,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $193,728.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and sold 158,965 shares valued at $16,323,313. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv stock opened at $109.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.06 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.60.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.62.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.