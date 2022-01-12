iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $49.42

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.42 and last traded at $49.46, with a volume of 1360 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.70.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.58.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.197 dividend. This is a boost from iShares International Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGOV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Homrich & Berg increased its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $436,000.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:IGOV)

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

