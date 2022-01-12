iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $49.42

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.42 and last traded at $49.46, with a volume of 1360 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.70.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.58.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.197 dividend. This is a boost from iShares International Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.
iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:IGOV)
iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).
