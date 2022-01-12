SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Receives $38.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on SM Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th.

In other SM Energy news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $550,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 12,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $460,829.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,543 shares of company stock worth $2,977,330 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,258,732 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $252,672,000 after acquiring an additional 437,049 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,737,753 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,211,000 after acquiring an additional 312,698 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in SM Energy by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,662,099 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,191,000 after buying an additional 698,537 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in SM Energy by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,470,999 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,565,000 after buying an additional 847,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in SM Energy by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,532,927 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,817,000 after buying an additional 356,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $34.29 on Friday. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $38.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 5.74.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. SM Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $760.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 170.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SM Energy will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

