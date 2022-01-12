FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Truist

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) had its price objective lifted by Truist from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $151.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. FTI Consulting has a 52 week low of $105.07 and a 52 week high of $157.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.73.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $702.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that FTI Consulting will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in FTI Consulting by 83.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in FTI Consulting by 120.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

