Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Rathbone Brothers from GBX 2,500 ($33.94) to GBX 2,600 ($35.29) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,170 ($29.46) price target on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,172.25 ($29.49).

LON:RAT opened at GBX 2,045 ($27.76) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,946.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,944.94. The company has a market cap of £1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.50. Rathbone Brothers has a 52-week low of GBX 1,522 ($20.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,090 ($28.37).

In other news, insider Iain Cummings bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,898 ($25.76) per share, with a total value of £23,725 ($32,204.43). Also, insider Dharmash Mistry bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,943 ($26.37) per share, with a total value of £48,575 ($65,935.93). Insiders have bought a total of 3,758 shares of company stock worth $7,245,760 in the last ninety days.

Rathbone Brothers Company Profile

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

