Compass Group (LON:CPG) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Compass Group (LON:CPG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CPG. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($24.43) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,720 ($23.35) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,740 ($23.62) target price on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,680 ($22.80) target price on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,547 ($21.00).

Shares of CPG stock opened at GBX 1,711.70 ($23.23) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.10. The stock has a market cap of £30.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 85.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,576.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,530.79. Compass Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,283.50 ($17.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,728 ($23.46).

In other news, insider Palmer Brown sold 13,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,455 ($19.75), for a total transaction of £189,732 ($257,543.10).

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

