Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HPP)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

HPP has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

NYSE:HPP opened at $26.48 on Wednesday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $22.80 and a 12-month high of $30.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -441.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.87.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $227.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.55 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is presently -1,666.39%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $361,346.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPP. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.5% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.5% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

