Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $29.63

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.63 and last traded at $29.86, with a volume of 9589 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.47.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMBL. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Bumble from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Bumble from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.82.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Bumble had a net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $200.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.53 million. Research analysts expect that Bumble Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bumble by 120.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Bumble in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Bumble by 405.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Bumble in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the third quarter worth $239,000.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

