Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $21.05

Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.05 and last traded at $21.31, with a volume of 18550 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.22.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IOT. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Samsara in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Samsara in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Samsara in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Samsara in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Samsara in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Samsara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.13.

Samsara Company Profile (NYSE:IOT)

Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.