Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) rose 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.81 and last traded at $15.66. Approximately 2,166 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 118,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.17.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VTYX. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.57.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($3.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($2.83). On average, equities research analysts predict that Ventyx Biosciences Inc will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio acquired 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

About Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Ventyx Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on advancing new therapies for patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s clinical stage pipeline includes VTX958, VTX002 and VTX2735. Ventyx Biosciences Inc is headquartered in Encinitas, California.

