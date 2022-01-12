Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 2,168 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 100.0% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,839 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 1.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 6.9% in the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 19,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 125.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 98,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 54,923 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.0% in the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 22,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARR opened at $52.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.28 and a 200 day moving average of $53.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.86. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.90%.

CARR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.17.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

