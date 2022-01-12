Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 70.0% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 64,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 26,640 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,815,000. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 106,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after buying an additional 53,310 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5,994.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 20,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 15.8% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 18,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kraft Heinz news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $675,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $37.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.90. The company has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.07. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.56%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

