Ieq Capital LLC Grows Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.1% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,058,000 after acquiring an additional 21,799 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 34,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 111,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 13,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $70.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $49.28 and a 1 year high of $70.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.55.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 31.97%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADM. Stephens cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.92.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

