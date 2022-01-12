Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,156 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Upwork were worth $19,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Upwork by 54.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $30.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -122.36 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Upwork Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.24 and a twelve month high of $64.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.86.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $128.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.59 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.75.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,379 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total value of $79,209.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 935 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $39,466.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,511 shares of company stock valued at $11,627,226 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

