Livent Co. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Livent in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 9th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.12. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Livent’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Get Livent alerts:

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.00 million. Livent had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LTHM. TheStreet raised shares of Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.64.

NYSE LTHM opened at $24.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -274.78, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.56. Livent has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $33.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Livent by 17.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 77,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Livent during the second quarter worth about $1,162,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Livent by 317.2% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,982,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,012 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Livent by 42.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 171,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 50,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in Livent by 200.8% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 49,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 32,954 shares in the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.