Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 62,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other news, CFO Daryl N. Bible sold 108,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $6,699,371.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,295 shares of company stock valued at $13,852,893 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $65.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $87.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $47.69 and a one year high of $65.98.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TFC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Stephens raised shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.18.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.