Boston Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 47,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 102,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 347,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. 41.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AQN has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. CSFB set a $16.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

AQN opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.40. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $17.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $528.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.58 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 7.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1706 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 70.10%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

