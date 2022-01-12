Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 552,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,073 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $60,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 84.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 16.3% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 12.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $4,067,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,465 shares of company stock valued at $5,658,186. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $160.54 on Wednesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.05 and a twelve month high of $168.91. The firm has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.96 and a 200 day moving average of $132.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The company had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 7.53%.

TER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Teradyne from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Teradyne from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.60.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

