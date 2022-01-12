Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 759,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 81,742 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Albany International were worth $58,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AIN. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Albany International by 88.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Albany International during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Albany International during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Albany International by 28.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Albany International during the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIN opened at $87.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Albany International Corp. has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $93.43.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $232.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.76 million. Albany International had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 13.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This is an increase from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.20%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AIN shares. Truist upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.20.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total transaction of $445,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $1,029,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,800 shares of company stock worth $1,914,728 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

