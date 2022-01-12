Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of FactSet Research Systems worth $55,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1,875.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 14.6% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $444.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.75. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $294.21 and a fifty-two week high of $495.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $464.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $407.22.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 31.12%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total value of $331,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.91, for a total value of $1,107,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,717 shares of company stock worth $3,033,218. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FDS shares. Barclays upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $352.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.40.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

