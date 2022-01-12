Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 998.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLB. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in Proto Labs by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Proto Labs by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark lowered Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Shares of NYSE PRLB opened at $53.37 on Wednesday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.57 and a twelve month high of $286.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.23 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.26.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). Proto Labs had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $125.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Proto Labs’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Bodor acquired 3,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.87 per share, for a total transaction of $150,216.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Arthur R. Baker III acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.21 per share, with a total value of $492,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

