Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Get Acer Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ACER opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average is $2.45. Acer Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Analysts anticipate that Acer Therapeutics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACER. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acer Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Acer Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $54,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Acer Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Acer Therapeutics by 11.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Acer Therapeutics by 6.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 179,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 11,094 shares during the period. 10.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes ACER-001 Edsivo and ACER-2820. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Acer Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acer Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.