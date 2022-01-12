First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 185 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baxter International alerts:

BAX opened at $86.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.18. Baxter International Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.12 and a 1-year high of $88.91. The company has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.65.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 46.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BAX shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.55.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.