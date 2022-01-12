The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.30.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NAPA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 11,497,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $225,686,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 5,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $115,746.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,138,609 shares of company stock worth $238,298,104. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter worth $3,855,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 419.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 213,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 172,210 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the second quarter valued at $4,203,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the second quarter valued at $153,000. 19.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $22.08 on Wednesday. Duckhorn Portfolio has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.02.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $104.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

