Brokerages Expect Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) will report $1.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10. Darling Ingredients posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 148.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.20.

NYSE:DAR opened at $67.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.69. Darling Ingredients has a 1 year low of $58.70 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 93.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth about $41,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

