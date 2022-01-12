M&G Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) by 310.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 589,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446,160 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in DouYu International were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of DouYu International by 1,346.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 17,944 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. 31.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOYU stock opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $20.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.79. The stock has a market cap of $836.98 million, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 0.87.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 7.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DOYU shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

