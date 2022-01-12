Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Scott & Selber Inc.’s Largest Position

Scott & Selber Inc. decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,056 shares during the period. Apple makes up 7.2% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 43.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 18.1% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $175.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.00 and a 200 day moving average of $153.26. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.24.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 218,081 shares of company stock worth $32,383,704. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

