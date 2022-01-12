We Are One Seven LLC Buys New Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

ESGU stock opened at $106.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.24. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $85.08 and a 52 week high of $108.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.309 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.