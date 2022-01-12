We Are One Seven LLC Sells 326 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

We Are One Seven LLC reduced its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,194,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,745,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Moderna by 21.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,325,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,702 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 25.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,215,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,440 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 388.3% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the second quarter worth about $937,781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.80, for a total transaction of $6,636,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.25, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $114,524,890. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Argus dropped their price target on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.81.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $221.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.19. The company has a market cap of $89.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.22. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.12 and a 52-week high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.