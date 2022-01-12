M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $1.59 Million Investment in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 56,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Revance Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,043,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,490,000 after buying an additional 609,745 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $481,000. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,048,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,437,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 678,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,115,000 after purchasing an additional 130,338 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RVNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Revance Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Shares of RVNC stock opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.34 and a 1 year high of $33.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.22 and its 200-day moving average is $22.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.03 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.23% and a negative net margin of 470.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.34) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Foley bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aubrey Rankin bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.43 per share, for a total transaction of $432,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 76,400 shares of company stock worth $1,049,636 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

