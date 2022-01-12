First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 714 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 351.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 330.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 88.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 40.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 24.4% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total transaction of $74,933.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $297.80 on Wednesday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.03 and a fifty-two week high of $417.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

LAD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.67.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

