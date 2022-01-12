We Are One Seven LLC Acquires New Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG)

We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. We Are One Seven LLC owned 0.10% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAUG. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,731,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 454.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 63,785 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,345,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter valued at about $217,000.

Shares of FAUG opened at $38.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.56. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a twelve month low of $34.18 and a twelve month high of $38.94.

