We Are One Seven LLC Buys 706 Shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the third quarter worth $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 56.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 337,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 122,199 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the third quarter worth $109,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 18.3% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 235,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 36,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 10.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 209,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 20,216 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GHY stock opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 12-month low of $14.26 and a 12-month high of $16.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average of $15.51.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

