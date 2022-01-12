We Are One Seven LLC Buys Shares of 7,561 Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Grid Dynamics by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 161.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

In related news, Director Yueou Wang sold 10,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $378,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $142,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,556 shares of company stock worth $1,534,702. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Grid Dynamics stock opened at $32.83 on Wednesday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.41 and a twelve month high of $42.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -182.38 and a beta of 0.67.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $57.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Grid Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

