First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,711 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 2,036.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $198.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.02. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.36 and a 12-month high of $224.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.50%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $50,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.20.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

