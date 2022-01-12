M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 36,739 Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 36,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $522,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 32.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 79.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 10.2% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter worth $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

RRR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.80.

NASDAQ:RRR opened at $49.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 2.44. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $23.04 and a one year high of $58.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.40. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $414.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.