M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 300 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,864 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Qualys worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Qualys by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Qualys by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qualys alerts:

In other Qualys news, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 27,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $3,136,765.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $1,278,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 588,554 shares of company stock valued at $71,897,221. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.89.

Qualys stock opened at $130.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.65. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.26 and a 12 month high of $148.84. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 71.33 and a beta of 0.69.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $104.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.14 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 18.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.