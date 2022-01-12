PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 1,910 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 846,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,234,000 after purchasing an additional 25,228 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 346,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,654,000 after purchasing an additional 12,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEO stock opened at $28.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.92 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.38 and its 200 day moving average is $42.15. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $61.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 7.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.09 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Mallon bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.63 per share, with a total value of $520,710.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas Matthew Brown sold 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $1,228,357.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,513 shares of company stock worth $2,532,622. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price target on NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on NeoGenomics from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on NeoGenomics from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.90.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

