Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 15,775 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,775 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 5.1% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 310,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 15,151 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 17.0% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 61,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,912 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 94,443.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 148,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 148,277 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 692,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,889,000 after buying an additional 18,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $23.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.54. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.13 and a 200-day moving average of $21.08.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 38.08%. The business had revenue of $390.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.67%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MPW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

