Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases Shares of 87,000 Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,038,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 3,286.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $44.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.77. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.88 and a 12-month high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 12.63%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $63,785.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TPX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

