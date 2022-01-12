Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $168.93

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $168.93 and last traded at $168.93, with a volume of 23 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $171.60.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZM. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $398.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citic Securities started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.95.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.55. The company has a market capitalization of $52.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of -1.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.22, for a total transaction of $213,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 184 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $52,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,359 shares of company stock worth $16,826,248. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $367,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $4,027,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 16.0% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

